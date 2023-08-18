Hole-In-One

Glen Lockett

Glen Lockett made a hole-in-one on Saturday, Aug. 12 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.

Lockett, using a 7-hybrid, aced the 147-yard No. 5 hole.

Witnesses were Ricky Goodwin, Rick Miller and Gerry Pearson.

Kenny Hart

TROUP — Kenny Hart made a hole-in-one on Aug. 3 at Hilltop Country Club.

Hart, using an 8-iron, aced the 142-yard No. 7 hole.

It was his sixth career ace.

MGA Two-Man Shamble

Date: Aug. 12

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Jeremy Chilek-Stan Surratt. Net: 1, Clay Reagan-Dwight Thomas; 2, (tie) Norby Repinske-Blue McCoy; Nathan Simmons-Greg Burmeister.

Flight 2 — Gross: 1, Chad Rose-Robbie Dudley. Net: 1, (tie) Billy Adams-RJ Collins; Mitch Evans-Logan Smith.

Flight 3 — Gross: 1, David Monty-Brian Thompson. Net: 1, Cedric Spillers-Tony Gumber; 2, Gary Middleton-John Byerly.

Flight 4 — Gross: 1, Don Etheredge-Jon Devereaux. Net: 1, Rob Wheelock-Rick Delong; 2, Martin Robinson-Dennis Pivonka.

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday

Date: Aug. 15

Game: Low Gross/Low Net

Courses: Central-West

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Shirley Cassol; 2, Dee Hamilton. Net: 1, (tie) Sandy Eisenmann, Tanna Stanley.

President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Theresa Sockwell; 2, Sherry Bunt. Net: 1, Joel Robinson; 2, Kay Murphy.

First Flight — Gross: 1, Wendy Melser. Net: 1, Cynthia Judge.

Putts — 1, Sherry Bunt, 28.

Birdies — Central No. 2: Sherry Bunt.

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: Aug. 15

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, John Covington, Doug McKay, Lynn Guthrie, Dwain West, Phil Gaddis, Ray Griffith.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Tim Johnson, 50½ inches; No. 12: Robert Greening, 156 inches.

