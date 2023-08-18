Hole-In-One
Glen Lockett
Glen Lockett made a hole-in-one on Saturday, Aug. 12 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
Lockett, using a 7-hybrid, aced the 147-yard No. 5 hole.
Witnesses were Ricky Goodwin, Rick Miller and Gerry Pearson.
Kenny Hart
TROUP — Kenny Hart made a hole-in-one on Aug. 3 at Hilltop Country Club.
Hart, using an 8-iron, aced the 142-yard No. 7 hole.
It was his sixth career ace.
MGA Two-Man Shamble
Date: Aug. 12
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Jeremy Chilek-Stan Surratt. Net: 1, Clay Reagan-Dwight Thomas; 2, (tie) Norby Repinske-Blue McCoy; Nathan Simmons-Greg Burmeister.
Flight 2 — Gross: 1, Chad Rose-Robbie Dudley. Net: 1, (tie) Billy Adams-RJ Collins; Mitch Evans-Logan Smith.
Flight 3 — Gross: 1, David Monty-Brian Thompson. Net: 1, Cedric Spillers-Tony Gumber; 2, Gary Middleton-John Byerly.
Flight 4 — Gross: 1, Don Etheredge-Jon Devereaux. Net: 1, Rob Wheelock-Rick Delong; 2, Martin Robinson-Dennis Pivonka.
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: Aug. 15
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Courses: Central-West
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Shirley Cassol; 2, Dee Hamilton. Net: 1, (tie) Sandy Eisenmann, Tanna Stanley.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Theresa Sockwell; 2, Sherry Bunt. Net: 1, Joel Robinson; 2, Kay Murphy.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Wendy Melser. Net: 1, Cynthia Judge.
Putts — 1, Sherry Bunt, 28.
Birdies — Central No. 2: Sherry Bunt.
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Aug. 15
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, John Covington, Doug McKay, Lynn Guthrie, Dwain West, Phil Gaddis, Ray Griffith.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Tim Johnson, 50½ inches; No. 12: Robert Greening, 156 inches.