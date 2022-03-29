HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: March 29
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Courses: East-Central
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Rose Godoy; 2, Sherry Bunt. Net: 1, (tie) Pam Graves, Shirley Cassol; 3, (tie) Dee Hamilton, Cathey Weaver.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Kay Murphy; 2, (tie) Cynthia Judge, Glenda Howell; 4, (tie) Brenda Schreiber, Theresa Sockwell. Net: 1, Tanna Stanley; 2, Donna Liebbe; 3, Betty Thompson.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Cindy Melvin; 2, Beth Averitt. Net: 1, Tina Gumber; 2, Dana Sustaire
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Stephanie Beard; 2, Pat Fengler; 3, Carolyn Rudiger. Net: 1, Karen Hallmark; 2, Maureen Hudlow; 3, Donna Metcalf.
Birdies — East No. 5: Shirley Cassol.
Putts — 1, Pam Graves, 29.