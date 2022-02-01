Hole-In-One
Jerry "Doc" Bettinger
TROUP — Jerry "Doc" Bettinger made a hole-in-one on Jan. 12 at Hilltop Country Club.
Bettinger aced the 110-yard No. 10 hole.
It was his sixth career ace.
Will Langston
TROUP — Will Langston made a hole-in-one on Jan. 17 at Hilltop Country Club.
Langston aced the 120-yard No. 10 hole.
It was his fourth career ace.
Alan Little
TROUP — Alan Little made a hole-in-one on Jan. 25 at Hilltop Country Club.
Little aced the 120-yard No. 1 hole.
It was his fourth career ace.
Robert "Ace" Gallop
TROUP — Robert "Ace" Gallop made a hole-in-one on Jan. 28 at Hilltop Country Club.
Gallop aced the 110-yard No. 10 hole.
It was his fourth career ace.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Feb. 1
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, John Covington, Bill Luce, Jimbo Whitaker, Lee Belcher; 2, Michael Cearley Jr., Mike Cearley, Billy White, Carl Loar.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Bill Arnold; No. 12: Jim Baughman.