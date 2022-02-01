Hole-In-One

Jerry "Doc" Bettinger

TROUP — Jerry "Doc" Bettinger made a hole-in-one on Jan. 12 at Hilltop Country Club.

Bettinger aced the 110-yard No. 10 hole.

It was his sixth career ace.

Will Langston

TROUP — Will Langston made a hole-in-one on Jan. 17 at Hilltop Country Club.

Langston aced the 120-yard No. 10 hole.

It was his fourth career ace.

Alan Little

TROUP — Alan Little made a hole-in-one on Jan. 25 at Hilltop Country Club.

Little aced the 120-yard No. 1 hole.

It was his fourth career ace.

Robert "Ace" Gallop

TROUP — Robert "Ace" Gallop made a hole-in-one on Jan. 28 at Hilltop Country Club.

Gallop aced the 110-yard No. 10 hole.

It was his fourth career ace.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: Feb. 1

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, John Covington, Bill Luce, Jimbo Whitaker, Lee Belcher; 2, Michael Cearley Jr., Mike Cearley, Billy White, Carl Loar.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Bill Arnold; No. 12: Jim Baughman.

 
 

