Wardlaw Cup
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
Overall Wardlaw Cup Champion — Jerad Van Auken
Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Darrell Chase. Net: 1, John McKinley.
Flight 2 — Gross: 1, Gene Molloy. Net: 1, Willie Redford.
Closest to Pin — No. 4: Fred Woodruff; No. 6: Darrell Chase; No. 8: John McKinley; No. 11: Tom Laumeyer; No. 13: Tom Laumeyer.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: May 10
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Bill Arnold, Lynn Guthrie, Bill Kyle, Carl Loar, Jimmy Baughman; 2, Jess Hamilton, Jimbo Whitaker, Tim Viergever, Billy White, Ray Griffith.
Closest to the Hole: No. 1: Jimmy Baughman 97 inches; No. 12: Bill Arnold, 11 inches.