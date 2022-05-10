Wardlaw Cup 

Hollytree  Country Club, Tyler

Overall Wardlaw Cup Champion — Jerad Van Auken

Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Darrell Chase. Net: 1, John McKinley.

Flight 2 — Gross: 1, Gene Molloy. Net: 1, Willie Redford.

Closest to Pin — No. 4: Fred Woodruff; No. 6: Darrell Chase; No. 8: John McKinley; No. 11: Tom Laumeyer; No. 13: Tom Laumeyer.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: May 10

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, Bill Arnold, Lynn Guthrie, Bill Kyle, Carl Loar, Jimmy Baughman; 2, Jess Hamilton, Jimbo Whitaker, Tim Viergever, Billy White, Ray Griffith.

Closest to the Hole: No. 1: Jimmy Baughman 97 inches; No. 12: Bill Arnold, 11 inches.

 
 

