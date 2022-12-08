Mineola Thursday Scramble
Date: Dec. 8
Mineola Country Club, Mineola
1, Allen Brock, F.G.Hardy, Ed Vanderbilt, Jerry Keosoff. 8-under; 2, Ronnie Elms, Mike Casselman, Pablo Headworth, J.L.Morgan, minus 7.
Garden Valley Senior Scramble
Date: Dec. 7
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
1, (tie) Randy McFarland, Ben McMullen, Coach Frederick, minus 9; John Hartsfield, Elton Caldwell, Darrell Hartzo, minus 9; 3, Dave Bellarose, Roger House, Mark Williams, JD Huckabee, minus 6.
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Dec. 6
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Jim Beaux Whittaker, Bill Luce, Johnny Holcomb, Bill Kyle, Joe Gatzga, Phil Gaddis.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Jim Beaux Whittaker, 134 inches; No. 12: Gil Weston, 240 inches.
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: Nov. 29
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Course: West-East
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Sandy Eisenmann. Net: 1, Pam Graves.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Brenda Schreiber; 2, Mary Anne McKenzie; 3, Sherry Bunt. Net: 1, Cynthia Judge; 2, (tie) Ann Oughton, Debra Perkins; 3, Kay Murphy.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Hallmark. Net: 1, Joel Robinson.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Carolyn Rudiger. Net: 1, Candy Hull.
Putts — 1, Theresa Sockwell, 31.
Birdies — West No. 4: Sandy Eisenmann; West No. 7: Karen Hallmark; East No. 5: Karen Hallmark; East No. 5: Carolyn Rudiger.