Mineola Thursday Scramble

Date: Dec. 8

Mineola Country Club, Mineola

1, Allen Brock, F.G.Hardy, Ed Vanderbilt, Jerry Keosoff. 8-under; 2, Ronnie Elms, Mike Casselman, Pablo Headworth, J.L.Morgan, minus 7.

---

Garden Valley Senior Scramble

Date: Dec. 7

Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale

1, (tie) Randy McFarland, Ben McMullen, Coach Frederick, minus 9; John Hartsfield, Elton Caldwell, Darrell Hartzo, minus 9; 3, Dave Bellarose, Roger House, Mark Williams, JD Huckabee, minus 6.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: Dec. 6

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, Jim Beaux Whittaker, Bill Luce, Johnny Holcomb, Bill Kyle, Joe Gatzga, Phil Gaddis.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Jim Beaux Whittaker, 134 inches; No. 12: Gil Weston, 240 inches.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday

Date: Nov. 29

Game: Low Gross/Low Net

Course: West-East  

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Sandy Eisenmann. Net: 1, Pam Graves.

President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Brenda Schreiber; 2, Mary Anne McKenzie; 3, Sherry Bunt. Net: 1, Cynthia Judge; 2, (tie) Ann Oughton, Debra Perkins; 3, Kay Murphy.

First Flight — Gross: 1, Karen Hallmark. Net: 1, Joel Robinson.

Second Flight — Gross: 1, Carolyn Rudiger. Net: 1, Candy Hull. 

Putts — 1, Theresa Sockwell, 31.

Birdies — West No. 4: Sandy Eisenmann; West No. 7: Karen Hallmark; East No. 5: Karen Hallmark; East No. 5: Carolyn Rudiger.

 
 

