Winning Team

Taking first place in the 34th Annual Coaches Playday played Tuesday morning at The Pinnacle was the team of (from left) Jayson Hicks (Cross Roads), Blake Williamson (TVCC), Brad Scoggin (Crandall) and Chancz Johnson (Mabank). The champions fired an 11-under 61 to win by four strokes. The event, sponsored by Trinity Valley Community College and Athens Daily Review, drew 37 participants.

 Travis Tapley/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.