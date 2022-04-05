HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday

Date: April 5

Game: Low Gross/Low Net

Courses: Central/West

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Rose Godoy; 2, Cathey Weaver. Net: 1, Shirley Cassol; 2, Sherry Bunt.

President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Theresa Sockwell; 3, Betty Gentry. Net: 1, Ann Oughton; 2, (tie) Brenda Schreiber, Cynthia Judge, Betty Thompson; 5, Debra Perkins.

First Flight — Gross: 1, Cindy Melvin. Net: 1, Stephanie Beard.

Second Flight — Gross: 1, Rene Fiedler; 2, Guyla Sever. Net: 1, Kathy Shipman; 2, (tie) Candy Hull, Donna Metcalf.

Putts — 1, Rose Godoy, 29.

 
 

