HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: April 5
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Courses: Central/West
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Rose Godoy; 2, Cathey Weaver. Net: 1, Shirley Cassol; 2, Sherry Bunt.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Theresa Sockwell; 3, Betty Gentry. Net: 1, Ann Oughton; 2, (tie) Brenda Schreiber, Cynthia Judge, Betty Thompson; 5, Debra Perkins.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Cindy Melvin. Net: 1, Stephanie Beard.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Rene Fiedler; 2, Guyla Sever. Net: 1, Kathy Shipman; 2, (tie) Candy Hull, Donna Metcalf.
Putts — 1, Rose Godoy, 29.