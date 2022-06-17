The Cascades Ladies Golf Association

Date: June 16

Member/Member Golf Tournament

The Cascades Golf & Country Club, Tyler

1, Linda Davidson-Betsy Mower; 2, Toni Hargis-Linsey Garwacki; 3, Deborah Milling-Sharon Barber.

Closest to the Pin — No. 5: Deborah Milling; No. 11: Patsy Burris.

---

HAWL Men's 18-Hole Golf Association

Date: June 16

Game: Individual Score (Low Net) Flighted

Courses: Central/West

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Flight 1 — 1, David Beard, 64; 2, Bill Graham, 70; 3, Ron Hill, 71.

Flight 2 — 1, Billy Black, 68; 2, Doug Schell, 71; 3, Ron Strickland, 72.

Flight 3 — 1, Jerry Godfrey, 61; 2, Rudy Miller, 69; 3, Terry Smith, 71.

Closest to the Pin — Central No. 2: Ron Hill; West No. 4: Doug Schell.

Longest Putt — Central No. 4: Terry Smith; West No. 2: David Rech.

 
 

