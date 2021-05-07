HAWL Golf results for 9 hole ladies.

Central - Emoji Ball

1ST Place

Patsy Howell

Bonnie Schenck

Polly Henderson

2ND Place

Maureen Hudlow

Jennifer Atkinson

Betty Poe

 Patsy Howell birdie #9

Maureen Hudlow and Kathleen Davis tied on putts.

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.