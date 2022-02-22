Hole-In-One
Billy Starnes
BULLARD — Billy Starnes made a hole-in-one at Oak Hurst Golf Course.
Starnes, using a wedge, aced the 93-yard No. 3 hole.
It was his first ace.
Witnesses were Wayne Carter, Dean Nichols, Dennis Watts and Brian Johnson.
---
Oak Hurst Seniors Scramble
Date: Feb. 16
Oak Hurst Golf Course, Bullard
1, Sam Simms, Jim Watkins, Burt Ford, Bill Whatley, Larry Camp, 58.25; 2, Dee Rayford, James Carmack, Wayne Hamilton, Chuck Gamblin, Stephen Propper, 58.35.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: Feb. 22
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, John Covington, Bill Luce, Lee Belcher, Jimbeaux Whitaker, Johnny Holcomb.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Jimbeaux Whitaker, 86 inches; No. 12: Bill Luce, 183 3/4 inches.