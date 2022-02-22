Hole-In-One

Billy Starnes

BULLARD — Billy Starnes made a hole-in-one at Oak Hurst Golf Course.

Starnes, using a wedge, aced the 93-yard No. 3 hole.

It was his first ace.

Witnesses were Wayne Carter, Dean Nichols, Dennis Watts and Brian Johnson.

---

Oak Hurst Seniors Scramble

Date: Feb. 16

Oak Hurst Golf Course, Bullard

1, Sam Simms, Jim Watkins, Burt Ford, Bill Whatley, Larry Camp, 58.25; 2, Dee Rayford, James Carmack, Wayne Hamilton, Chuck Gamblin, Stephen Propper, 58.35.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: Feb. 22

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, John Covington, Bill Luce, Lee Belcher, Jimbeaux Whitaker, Johnny Holcomb.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Jimbeaux Whitaker, 86 inches; No. 12: Bill Luce, 183 3/4 inches.

 
 

