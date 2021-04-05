Tyler HEAT 7, Longview HEAT 3
LONGVIEW — Tyler HEAT scored four runs in the seventh inning to rally for a 7-3 win over Longview HEAT on Monday in a baseball game.
CJ Thompson hit a triple for the Tyler squad, while Hunter Bentley added a double.
Thompson had two RBIs with one each from Kahne Nolan and Joseph Muench.
Scoring runs were Caden Foutch (1), Brendan Muench (1), Nolen (1), Joseph Muench (1) and Thompson (1).
Brendan Muench threw all seven innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out 13.
Joel Drago belted a three-run homer for the Longview squad, while Josh Drago had a double and two singles. Ethan Gallant had a single.
On Saturday, Joseph Muench and Brady Westbrook combined on a three-hitter as Tyler HEAT scored an 11-0 win over Big Sandy.
Muench tossed three innings, allowing two hits while striking two. Westbrook threw two innings, giving up a hit, striking out two and walking three.
Brendan Muench and Bentley each had two hits. One of Brendan Muench's hits was a double. Nolen had a double with singles by Foutch, Joseph Muench, Kole Ward and Ethan Carrell.
HEAT RBIs were from Bentley (3), Nolan (2), Thompson (1), Nicholas Muench (1), Jacob Nash (1) and Ward (1).
Scoring runs were Brendan Muench (3), Nolen (3), Foutch (1), Bentley (1), Joseph Muench (1), Thompson (1) and Carrell (1).