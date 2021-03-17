Winnsboro 13, Harmony 12
WINNSBORO — Winnsboro scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh — the winning run on an RBI single by Keen Glover — as the Red Raiders rallied for a 13-12 win over Harmony on Tuesday in a District 13-3A baseball game.
The Eagles led 10-2 after three innings and 12-8 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Glover had three hits, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Colter Hettich and Rey Soto were also 3 for 4 for the Red Raiders. Soto had three RBIs with Hettich knocking in two. Crayton Klika was 2 for 4 with three RBIs while teammate Kyd Cole was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Trystin Stout was 2 for 4.
Dominique Allen had a triple with Cole and Hettich hit doubles. Jed Carroll added a single.
Kyle Henry, Braxton Baker and Riley Patterson each had two hits for the Eagles. Adding singles were Evan Patterson, Cooper Wadding and Will Young.
Braxto Baker led with three RBIs, followed by Tucker Tittle (2), Logan Baker (2), Boston Seahorn (1), Evan Patterson (1), Wadding (1) and Young (1).
Eagles scoring two runs were Seahorn, Henry, Braxton Baker and Young. Crossing the plate once were Tittle, Evan Patterson, Wadding and Riley Patterson.
Soto pitched the final five innings for the Red Raiders to get the win, allowing four hits and four runs (1 earned). He struck out one and walked five.
Henderson 9, Chapel Hill 8
HENDERSON — Henderson jumped out to an eight-run lead and then held off Chapel Hill to score a 9-8 District 16-4A win on Tuesday.
The Lions led 9-1 after two innings before the Bulldogs scored six runs in the fifth and one run in the seventh.
Cole Bradley led the Lions with a 3 for 4 day. He drove in three runs. Included in Bradley's hits was a triple.
Christian Brown hit for triple for Henderson with Aden Butler hitting a double. Brown, JT Howard and Butler all had two hits. Grant Martin contributed a single.
Quentin Moon and Howard each had two RBIs with Deshawn Jackson and Martin driving in runs.
Also scoring runs for the Lions were Brown (2), Howard (2), Moon (1), Jackson (1), Butler (1), Kyler Branham (1) and Blake Reed (1).
Moon pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and an unearned run while striking out the side and earning the save. Bradley earned the win, going four innings while allowing four hits and one run while striking out five.
Dillon Tabb, Will Parker, Sean Gentry and Dillon Line each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Adding one hit apiece were Aden Johnston (double), Malcolm Passama, Danny Lara, Connor Griffin and Nathan Kinney.
Johnston had three RBIs with Gentry, Passama, Griffin and Kinney each driving in a run.
Scoring runs for CH were Kinney (2), Tabb (1), Parker (1), Line (1), Lara (1), Griffin (1) and Austin Vega (1).
Line pitched the final four innings and did not allow the Lions a run. He gave up three hits and struck out six.
Grand Saline 2, Prairiland 0
GRAND SALINE — Jase Melton tossed a three-hitter to power the Grand Saline Indians to a 2-0 win over the Prairiland Patriots on Tuesday in a District