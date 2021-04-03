Joseph Muench and Brady Westbrook combined on a three-hitter as Tyler HEAT scored an 11-0 win over Big Sandy on Saturday.
Muench tossed three innings, allowing two hits while striking two. Westbrook threw two innings, giving up a hit, striking out two and walking three.
Brendan Muench and Hunter Bentley each had two hits. One of Brendan Muench's hits was a double. Kahne Nolen had a double with singles by Caden Foutch, Joseph Muench, Kole Ward and Ethan Carrell.
HEAT RBIs were from Bentley (3), Nolan (2), CJ Thompson (1), Nicholas Muench (1), Jacob Nash (1) and Ward (1).
Scoring runs were Brenden Muench (3), Nolen (3), Foutch (1), Bentley (1), Joseph Muench (1), Thompson (1) and Carrell (1).