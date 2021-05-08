China Spring sweeps Carthage
China Spring banged out 18 hits and completed a sweep of Carthage in bi-district play on Saturday, earning a 16-9 win to go along with Friday's 5-4 victory.
In Saturday's game, Connor Cuff, Todd Register and Javarian Roquemore all doubled in the loss for Carthage. Sawyer Smith banged out four hits, Roquemore drove in three runs, Register had two hits and two RBI and Cuff drove in one run.
In the 5-4 loss Friday, Austin Morgan homered and singled, Cuff tripled, Si Schumacher added a double and Roquemore had three hits and two RBI. Smith also drove in a run.
Sabine takes series
TATUM — The Sabine Cardinals made a little program history on Saturday, knocking off Tatum 8-2 to complete a bi-district sweep.
The two wins (10-0) sends Sabine into the area round of the playoffs for the second time in school history. The 1985 team played in the area round after earning a first-round bye.
Jace Burns, Payton McBride, Holton Pepper and Kile Stripland all doubled for Sabine on Saturday. McBride, Burns, Matt Huey and Pepper all had two hits, with McBride and Pepper driving in two runs apiece and Stripland and Burns adding to the RBI total.
Burns struck out six and walked two for the pitching win.
Reese Milam tripled and drove in two runs for Tatum. Camron Redwine had a double for the Eagles.
White Oak downs Harleton
PITTSBURG — Graham Young homered and drove in two runs, Gavyn Jones had three hits and four RBI from the top spot in the lineup and the White Oak Roughnecks closed out a bi-district playoff series with a 15-3 win over Harleton.
Alex Scott added a triple and an RBi, and Gavin Bzdil and Jones both doubled. Landon Anderson and Noah Carter had two RBI apiece, and Dylan Carrell, Bzdil, Scott, Max Tramel and Cayson Siegley all drove in runs. Siegley had two hits on the day.
Tyler Puckett struck out three, walked two and gave up three earned runs in five innings.
Jojo Clark had three hits in the loss for Harleton.
New Diana tops Troup
The New Diana Eagles got a dominant performance on the hill from Elliot Foreman and used a seven-run sixth inning to pull away for an 8-1 win over Troup to complete a bi-district sweep at LeTourneau University.
Austin Kerns tripled and drove in two runs for New Diana. John Lutrell and Darren Manes had two doubles apiece, both driving in a run. Hayden Thomas added two hits and two RBI, Jacob Newland two hits and an RBI and Ethan Atkisson added an RBI.
Foreman struck out nine, walked four and gave up one earned run.
Elysian Fields knocks off Hughes Springs
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Jackson Illingworth earned the pitching win and helped his own cause with a couple of RBI as Elysian Fields closed out a bi-district series with a 9-3 win over Hughes Springs.
Illingworth struck out eight and walked one, giving up one earned run. Landon swank doubled, singled and drove in a run for EF, and Noah Grubbs added an RBI.
Frankston 8, Beckville 4
RUSK — The Frankston Indians scored three times in the top of the second and added a pair of two-run innings late to earn an 8-4 win over Beckville in the second game of a bi-district series.
The teams played again late Saturday.
Colby Davidson had two hits for Beckville. Tyler Bryan and Daxton Etheredge both doubled, and Etheredge, Cason Dodson and Lance White drove in runs. Davidson worked four innings and took the pitching loss. He struck out seven and walked seven.
L-K tops A-G
GLADEWATER — Jonathan Owen struck out four with no walks and no earned runs allowed over 6.1 innings of mound work, and the Linden-Kildare Tigers closed out a bi-district series with a 7-4 win over Alba-golden.
Colt Neville doubled and singled for the Tigers. Kyler Fitts and Trey Phillips had two hits and an RBI apiece. Colton Anderson added two hits, and Carter Foreman drove in a run.
Hawkins stops Martin's Mill
BULLARD — Braden Adams launched a pair of home runs to go along with a triple and two RBI as Hawkins closed out a bi-district series with a 6-5 win over Martin's Mill.
Dawsun Pruitt added a double, single and three RBI for Hawkins. Julian Frazier struck out six, walked two and gave up one earned run in 6.2 innings on the mound.
Union Grove sweeps LaPoynor
WHITEHOUSE — Hunter Cannon struck out 12 and walked one in a complete game on the mound, and Union Grove got multiple hits from four players on the way to an 8-7 win over LaPoynor to sweep a bi-district series.
Carter Smith tripled and drove in a run, and Matthew Bower doubled, singled and plate a run for the Lions. Colton Cowan had three hits and an RBI, Bower and Aubrey Woodard two hits and an RBI apiece, Tyer Barkley two hits and Carter Smith an RBI.
Late Friday
Van 4, Sunnyvale 3
EMORY — Caleb White struck out seven in 6.2 innings on the mound as the Van Vandals rallied by Sunnyvale, 4-3, in the first game of a Class 4A bi-district baseball series on Friday.
White allowed three runs, but only one was earned. Manny Moore got the final out with a strikeout for the save.
Sunnyvale took a 2-0 lead in the third inning before the Vandals rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
After two outs in the fifth, Van loaded the bases as Moore and Logan Smith walked and Garrett Florey was hit by a pitch. Zack Wilson singled to center to drive in Moore and Smith to tie the game at 2-2. Spencer Shinn put the Vandals when he singled to right, scoring Florey for a 3-2 lead.
The Vandals added another run when Wilson scores on an error.
Other hits by Van were from Blaine Gideon and Ross Hendricks.
Mason Reynolds had a two-RBI triple for the Raiders. Alex Luna, Jackson Hitt, Matthew Leavitt, Hudson Smith and Brenden Gomez added singles. Luna added an RBI.
Landry Laird scored two runs with Jason Barrera scoring once.
L-E edges Kilgore
KILGORE - Xander Worthey had an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, and Ron Garza scored on an error as Liberty-Eylau walked off with a 7-6 win over Kilgore to close out a bi-district playoff series at Driller Park.
Kilgore rallied from 3-1 down to take a 5-3 lead in the sixth, but the Leopards battled back to win the series, two games to one.
Jake Thompson doubled, singled and drove in a run for Kilgore in the loss. Cade Pippen and Chris Ervin had two hits apiece, and Dalton McElyea and Hunter Pipak drove in runs. Pippen pitched the first five innings, striking out two, walking three and giving up three earned runs. Heath Lafleur fanned four and walked four in 1.1 innings, and Chase Lewis worked a third of an inning.
White Oak 10, Harleton 1
PITTSBURG - Gavyn Jones had five of White Oak's 14 hits - including three doubles - adding three RBI and two runs scored from the top spot in the lineup as the Roughnecks pulled even in a best-of-three bi-district series with a 10-1 win over Harleton.
Graham Young doubled twice and drove in a run for the Roughnecks. Cayson Siegley added a double. Landon Anderson had two hits and two RBI, and Josh Covington chipped in with an RBI.
Anderson struck out nine, walked two and did not allow an earned run in a complete game on the mound.
Blake Weaver had two hits in the loss for Harleton. Taber Childs took the pitching loss. He struck out seven and walked three in six innings.
Harmony 10, Paul Pewitt 3
MOUNT PLEASANT — Evan Patterson earned the pitching win and helped his own cause at the plate with a double, two singles and two RBI as Harmony rolled to a 10-3 win over Paul Pewitt in the opening game of a bi-district series.
Boston Seahorn added two hits and two RBI, Riley Patterson a hit and two RBI and Will Young and Kyle Henry an RBI apiece. Patterson struck out eight, walked six and gave up three earned runs in 6.2 innings.