Lindale 12, Henderson 2
LINDALE — Triztin Smith and Cody Taylor combined on a three-hitter as the Lindale Eagles defeated the Henderson 12-2 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game at Robbie Surratt Field.
Smith threw 4.1 innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out six and walking two. Taylor tossed 1.2 innings, striking out two and walking one.
Sam Peterson went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Eagles. Brandon Burckel added a triple with Dakota Cook and Kayden McClenny hitting doubles.
Bryce Everest was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Jackson Fugate added a single and two RBIs. Other RBIs were from Burckel, Luke Poe and Cook (2).
Burckel scored three runs, followed by Caden Piccoli (2) and Tyler Tallent, McClenny, Miles Keith, Poe, Aaron Wolfe, Peterson and Ryan Betts.
Dalton Modisette, Grant Martin and JJ Pickens had singles for the Lions with RBIs from Martin and Pickens. Scoring runs for Henderson were Quentin Moon and Christain Brown.
Henderson is scheduled to play at Brook Hill in Bullard at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Lindale is slated to take part in Hallsville Tournament, playing Sulphur Springs (4 p.m.) and Hallsville (6 p.m.) on Thursday. The Eagles are slated to play Pine Tree at noon Friday and Marshall at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Mineola 15, Cooper 6
MINEOLA — Cason Davis scored five runs and Caleb Gant knocked in three runs as the Mineola Yellowjackets defeated Cooper 15-6 on Tuesday in a baseball game.
Gant had a triple with Braydon Alley, Riley Fowler, Conner Gibson and Spencer Joyner all had doubles.
Davis, Fowler and Alley all had two hits with Thomas Hooton adding a single. Other RBIs were from Fowler (2), Joyner (2), Alley (2), Davis (1) and Kaden Bell (1).
Along Davis' five runs, Fowler (3), Coy Anderson (2), Gibson (2), Joyner (1), Gant (1) and Hooton (1).
Wyatt Allen had three hits, including two doubles, for Cooper. Colin Ingram and Hunter Horton each had two hits with Thomas Mattson, Ryan Thornton and Tanner Houchins adding singles.
Bulldog RBIs were from Allen, Mattson, Ingram and Horton. Scoring runs were Allen (2), Mattson (1), Thornton (1), Horton (1) and Houchins (1).
Canton 9, Farmersville 6
FARMERSVILLE — Grant Yudizky had two hits and three RBIs to help the Canton Eagles to a 9-6 win over the Farmersville Farmers on Tuesday.
Other Canton hits were by Ace Reese and Peyton Stewart. Reese knocked in two runs with Yudizky (2), Steven Massey (2), Stewart (2), Corbin Holland (1), Ethan Robertson (1) and Cole Vannorsdel (1).
The Eagles will host the Canton Classic beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday. Canton is scheduled to meet Commerce (11:35 a.m.) and Jacksonville (1:40 p.m.) on Thursday; Sunnyvale (11:25 a.m.) Friday; and Grace Community (1:40 p.m.) Saturday.