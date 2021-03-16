Canton 5, Waxahachie Life 1
CANTON — EJ Dyke and Nick Fenner each had two hits and Corbin Holland drove in two runs in Canton's 5-1 win over Waxahachie Life on Tuesday.
Dyke had a double and a single with Fenner hitting two singles. Adding hits were Holland, Ace Reese and Colton Whitehead.
Fenner and Peyton Stewart knocked in runs with Grant Yudizky (2), Holland (1), Whitehead (1) and Stewart (1) scored runs for the Eagles.
Fenner tossed 6.1 innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out five and walking two. Holland got the final two outs, giving up a hit and striking out one.
Ethan Starks had an RBI double for the Mustangs, scoring Andrew Reece. Ladarian Gaines hit a single.