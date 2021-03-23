Big Sandy 22, Hull-Daisetta
BIG SANDY — Trace Flores had three hits and three RBIs to help power Big Sandy to a 22-2 win over Hull-Daisetta on Tuesday.
The Wildcats banged out 17 hits. One of Flores' hits was a double, along with teammates Bryce Barnes and Trever Quinones.
Other 'Cats with hits were Barnes (2), Brayden Young (2), Isias Walker (2), Milton Hoffman (2), Kainey Alec (2), Quinones (2) and Patrick Mosley (2).
Adding RBIs were Hoffman (4), Young (3), Mosley (3), Barnes (2), Ethan Murphy (1), Alex (1) and Quinones (1).