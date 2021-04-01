Van 4, Canton 2
VAN — Van scored four early runs and then held off Canton for a 4-2 win on Thursday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Caleb White and Manny Moore combined on the four-hitter. White pitched 6.1 innings, allowing four hits and two unearned runs. He struck out 10 and walked four. Moore got the final out for the save.
Logan Smith led the Vandals at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Adding singles were Garrett Florey, Moore and Ty Cook. Moore also had an RBI, along with Nick Jay.
Scoring runs for Van were Florey, Moore, Aiden Carter and Zack Wilson.
Grant Yudizky and Corbin Holland had two hits apiece for the Eagles. Yudizky had an RBI with Yudizky and Colton Whitehead.
Bullard 4, Lindale 0
BULLARD — Connor Carson and Bryce Jewell combined on a four-hitter to lead the Bullard Panthers to a 4-0 win over Lindale on Thursday in a District 16-4A baseball game.
Carson threw six innings, allowing four hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Jewell hurled the final inning, striking out one.
Jewell (triple, single) and Gage Wakefield (2 singles) led the Panthers' offense. Carson, Ryley Sharp, Brandon Taylor and Derek Degrate each had singles.
Jewell knocked in three runs with Wakefield adding an RBI. Scoring runs were Jewell, Chase Randall, Degrate and David Wilson.
Brandon Burckel had two hits for the Eagles with Bryce Everest and Luke Poe added singles.
Whitehouse 6, Nacogdoches 4
WHITEHOUSE — Logan Whitfield hit a triple and Colin McLemore added a double to help spark the Whitehouse Wildcats to a 6-4 win over Nacogdoches on Thursday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Whitfield and Jackson Conser each had two hits with Jack Clark hitting a single. RBIs were from Whitfield (2) and Conser (1).
Scoring runs for the Wildcats were Clark (2), McLemore