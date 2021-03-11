Whitehouse 11, Van 3
BULLARD — Whitehouse scored four runs in the third and five runs in the fourth as the Whitehouse Wildcats scored an 11-3 win over Van on Thursday in the Brook Hill Baseball Tournament.
Ethan Stone was the star at the plate and on the hill for the Wildcats. Stone belted a solo home run. He pitched six innings, allowing five hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out six and walking one.
Colten Eikner had two hits and three RBIs for the Wildcats. Jack Clark and Collin MacLemore each had two hits.
Clark had a double and single. Michael Dudolski hit a triple and Luke Caussey had a double. Adding RBIs for the Wildcats were Dudolski, Zachary Norvell, Caussey and Jermod McCoy.
Clark, McLemore, Eikner and Sam Cook each scored two runs, with Logan Whitfield, Dudolski and Stone crossing the plate once apiece.
Manny Moore and Blaine Gideon had doubles for the Vandals. Moore added a single with two hits from Zach Wilson. Gideon knocked in two runs with an RBI from Ross Hendericks. Scoring runs were Moore (2) and Austin Johnson (1).
North Forney 3, Tyler 2
FORNEY — North Forney scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a 3-2 win over the Tyler High Lions on Thursday in the Forney/Garland Baseball Tournament.
Jorge Herrera singled in the bottom of the seventh for the game-winning RBI
Freshman Dante Martinez had an impressive outing on the mound for the Tyler Lions, going 6.1 innings, allowing six hits and three runs with two strikeouts and three walks.
Garning hits for the Lions were Ke'Von Sheppard (2), Eli Sanchez, Martinez, Keelan Davis and Ka'Darius Tave. Sheppard had an RBI with Sheppard and Tave scoring runs.
Graham Danziger had a double for the Falcons. Adding singles were Nick Gray, Juan Cantua, Elian Gonzales, Cole Cather and Collin Arnold. Jaden Gonzalez added an RBI with Gray, Cantua and Danziger scoring runs.
The Lions (6-4) are scheduled to play in Garland on Friday — noon vs. Dallas Woodrow Wilson and 6 p.m. vs. Garland Lakeview Centennial. On Saturday, Tyler is slated to play West Mesquite in a 12:45 p.m. game in Garland.