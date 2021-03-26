Due to COVID-19 concerns with the Dallas Skyline baseball program, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders game with the Raiders, scheduled for Friday in Tyler was postponed, Dr. Dan Crawford, Tyler Legacy High School principal, stated via email.
He added any tickets already purchased may be used at the April 10 game vs. Skyline at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Starting time is to be determined.
The Red Raiders (13-4, 1-0 District 10-6A) are scheduled to return to play on Tuesday at Rockwall. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Legacy's next home game is Thursday against Rockwall at Mike Carter Field. The game has a 7 p.m. scheduled start.