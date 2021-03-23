Tyler Legacy 14, Dallas Skyline 7
DALLAS — Cooper Hill and Jackson Newhouse belted home runs to power Tyler Legacy to a 14-7 win over Dallas Skyline on Tuesday in a District 10-6A baseball game.
The Red Raiders go to 13-4 overall and 1-0 in district. Legacy will host Skyline at 7 p.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. It will be Little League Night.
Lindale 2, Chapel Hill 1
LINDALE — Cody Taylor and Caden Piccoli combined on a four-hitter to help Lindale to a 2-1 win over Chapel Hill on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game at Robbie Surratt Field.
Taylor pitched 6.2 innings, allowing four hits and one run (unearned) while striking out 11 and walking two. Piccoli got the final two outs, striking out one and getting the save.
Brandon Burckel had three hits (double, 2 singles) to lead the Eagles, while Aaron Wolfe added two hits (triple, single). Sam Peterson hit a double with Bryce Everest and Dylan Segroves adding singles.
Everest and Wolfe had RBIs with Miles Keith and Segroves scoring runs.
Connor Griffin had two hits for the Bulldogs with Dillon Tabb, Dillon Line and Will Parker adding singles. Griffin knocked in Parker.
Line pitched six innings, giving up seven hits and two runs (0 earned) while striking out six and not issuing a walk.
Nacogdoches 5, Huntsville 0
NACOGDOCHES — Reid Boyett tossed a four-hit shutout as Nacogdoches scored a 5-0 win over Huntsville on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Boyett struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.
The Dragons scored all five of their runs in the fifth inning. Braden Ballenger had two hits with Kolton Koonce and Will Furniss adding singles. Furniss had two RBIs while Ballenger knocked in one.
Hits for the Hornets were by Hagan Harris, Caleb Cotton, Cody McLerran and Jacob Vonrosenberg.
Canton 6, Wills Point 2
CANTON— Corbin Holland and Nick Fenner were standouts on the mound at the plate as the Canton Eagles defeated Wills Point, 6-2, on Tuesday in a District 14-4A baseball.
Holland and Fenner each had two hits. On the mound, Fenner pitched six innings, allowing six hits and one run while striking out 10 and walking four. Holland hurled the final inning, giving up one hit and one run while striking out two and walking one.
Ace Reese and EJ Dyke hit doubles for the Eagles with Grant Yudizky, Colton Whitehead and Peyton Stewart adding singles.
Fenner had two RBIs, while Reese knocked in one. Scoring runs were Yudizky (2), Holland (1), Reese (1), Whitehead (1) and Stewart.
Alto 14, Groveton 4
GROVETON — Johnny Soto and Cody Watson each had three hits to help power Alto to a 14-4 win over Groveton on Tuesday in a District 22-2A baseball game.
Matthew Randall (double, single) and Jackson Duplichain (2 singles) each had two hits with Alejandro Gomez adding a double for the Yellowjackets. Carter Pursley had a single.
Soto had two RBIs with one each from Pursley, Watson, Gomez, Jackson Howell and Duplichain. Scoring runs were Duplichain (3), Jay Pope (3), Pursley (2), Howell (2), Logan Rogers (1), Randall (1), Gomez (1) and Tooter Bolton (1).
Watson got the win for Alto, going six innings while allowing eight hits and four runs (3 earned). He struck out two and did not walk a batter.
Kaden Hollis was 3 for 3 with four RBIs paced the Indians. He had two singles and a double. Adding hits for Groveton were Kaleb Coots, Dylan Wells, Trenton Torregrossa, Logan Townsend and Tanner Steubing.
Scoring runs were Wells (3) and Coots (1).
Big Sandy 22, Hull-Daisetta 2
BIG SANDY — Trace Flores had three hits and three RBIs to help power Big Sandy to a 22-2 win over Hull-Daisetta on Tuesday.
The Wildcats banged out 17 hits. One of Flores' hits was a double, along with teammates Bryce Barnes and Trever Quinones.
Other 'Cats with hits were Barnes (2), Brayden Young (2), Isias Walker (2), Milton Hoffman (2), Kainey Alec (2), Quinones (2) and Patrick Mosley (2).
Adding RBIs were Hoffman (4), Young (3), Mosley (3), Barnes (2), Ethan Murphy (1), Alex (1) and Quinones (1).
Longview 10, Mount Pleasant 0
LONGVIEW — Landyn Grant tossed his second no-hitter of the season, striking out nine and walking four, and Justin Beltran led the way offensively for the Lobos with two hits and three RBI as Longview rolled past Mount Pleasant, 10-0, in a District 15-5A.
Grant threw 58 of his 93 pitches for strikes in a six-inning gem.
Connor Cox and Dakalon Taylor both doubled for the Lobos. Co had two hits and two RBI, Gabe Flores two hits and an RBI and Taylor and Alton Gatson an RBI apiece.
Hallsville 7, Texas High 4
HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats used a five-run fourth to built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 7-4 win over Texas High.
Matt Houston and Kurt Wyman tripled and Noah Jumper and Brayden Walker doubled for the Bobcats. Houston had three hits and two RBI, Walker two RBI, Jumper two hit and an RBI and Trenton Smith and Conner Stewart and RBI apiece.
Jeb Drewery struck out 10, walked two and gave up four earnes runs in seven innings of work for Hallsville.
Kilgore 10, Spring Hill 8
LONGVIEW — Dalton McElyea and Chris Ervin combined for five hits and six RBI, leading the Kilgore Bulldogs to a 10-8 District 16-4A win over the Spring Hill Panthers.
McElyea tripled twice, singled and drove in three runs, and Ervin added a triple, single and three RBI for the Bulldogs. Jake Thompson added a single and two RBI. Cade Pippen had three hits and an RBI, and Hunter Pipak drove in a run.
Pippen struck out seven, walked five and gave up three earned runs in four innings for the win. Heath Lafleur fanned two with one walk in three innings.
Spring Hill was led at the plate by Colin Martin, who homered, singled and drove in a run. Marshall Lipsey, Blake Barlow, Brennan Ferguson and Jordan Hodges all doubled for the Panthers. Barlow had two hits and two RBI, and Ferguson and Jax Stovall drove in two runs apiece.
Easton Ballard took the loss, striking out five with two walks and four earned runs allowed in 3.2 innings.
Henderson 16, Cumberland 2
Henderson collected 10 hits, got a strong performance on the mound by Cole Bradley and used eight Cumberland Academy errors to roll to a 16-2 District 16-4A win in Tyler.
Bradley struck out five, walked two and gave up one earned run in five innings for the win.
At the dish, Grant Martin had three hits and two RBI for the Lions. Christain Brown added two hits and an RBI, and Dashawn Jackson collected two hits. Jacob Medford and J.T. Howard had two RBI apiece, and Antonio Santos and Quentin Moon drove in runs.
Gilmer 1, Pittsburg 0
GILMER — Tyler Watkins struck out seven, walked two and limited Pittsburg to six hits in a complete game shutout as Gilmer notched a 1-0 District 15-4A win over the Pirates.
Watkins doubled and scored the lone run for Gilmer. Aaron Stanley had two hits and drove in the lone Buckeye run.
Harmony 16, Winona 0
WINONA — Tucker Tittle tossed a no-hitter at Winona, striking out 12, issuing just one walk and throwing 55 of his 76 pitches for strikes in a five-inning outing as Harmony rolled to a 16-0 District 13-3A win.
Boston Seahorn had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored from the top of the order for the Eagles. Kyle Henry had two hits and two RBI, Tucker Tittle two hits, Cooper Wadding an RBI and Tanner Tittle two RBI. Logan Baker chipped in with a double.
Sabine 16, Daingerfield 4
LIBERTY CITY — Jace Burns homered, doubled twice, singled, drove in six runs and scored twice for Sabine as the Cardinals rolled to a 16-4 District 15-3A win over Daingerfield.
Burns also recorded the pitching win for the Cardinals. He struck out nine, walked two and gave up four earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Payton McBride tripled and drove in a run for Sabine. Matt Huey doubled twice and drove in two runs. Caden Loveless chipped in with two RBI, and Alex Galyean, Kile Stripland, Carter Patterson and Holton Pepper drove in runs.
Jayden Wallace had three hits and an RBI in the loss for Daingerfield. Brady Chambliss also drove in a run.
New Diana 5, Gladewater 1
DIANA — Peyton Brewer and John Lutrell combined to hold Gladewater to a run on four hits as New Diana notched a 5-1 win over the Bears.
Brewer worked five innings, striking out six and walking four. Lutrell fanned two and walked one in two innings.
Elliot Foreman doubled for the Eagles. Ethan Atkisson, Brewer and Hayden Thomas all drove in runs.
Hawkins 4, Beckville 3
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Hawks walked off with a 4-3 win over Beckville on Tuesday in District 19-2A baseball.
Zach Conde struck out nine, walked one and gave up one earned run in seven innings for the Hawks.
Daxton Etheredge had two hits and Tyler Bryan and Lance White drove in runs in the loss for Beckville. Bryan struck out 11 with no walks or runs allowed in 5.1 innings. Colby Davidson took the loss for the Bearcats.