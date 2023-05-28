MIDLOTHIAN — The Taylor Ducks completed a sweep of a Class 4A Region III semifinal with a 2-0 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Saturday.
Taylor (31-3-1) moves on to face China Spring in the regional finals next week. Spring Hill ends the season with a 27-9-2 record.
Taylor scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth inning. Spring Hill had two men in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, but relief pitcher Cohen Tyree ended the contest with a strikeout.
Devin Valdez went 6.1 innings on the hill for the pitching win. He struck out four and walked three.
Spring Hill's Cayden Rhodes went the distance, striking out nine, walking one and giving up on earned run on six hits.
Jax Stovall both singled twice in the loss for Spring Hill. Cayson Wilkins and Grant Burton chipped in with a hit apiece.
Aiden Agguero and Chris Perez drove in runs for Taylor.
China Springs 6, Carthage 3
FORNEY — China Spring scored a 6-3 win over Carthage on Saturday to the a Class 4A Region III semifinal series on Saturday.
The Cougars won the series 2-1. On Thursday, the two teams split games with Carthage winning game one, 4-2. China Spring rallied to win Game 2, 7-6.
In the deciding game, CS scored all six of its runs in the top of the second on the way to a 6-3 win.
In the second game, Connor Cuff banged out three hits and drove in two runs. Brooks Brewster singled twice, and Dillon Davenport drove in a run.
Gunter 11, Tatum 1
FORNEY — The Gunter Tigers took control with a four-run third inning and put thing away with a pair of three-run frames on the way to an 11-1 win over the Tatum Eagles to complete a sweep of a 3A regional semifinal series.
Levi Lister had two hits in the loss for Tatum. Truitt Anthony and Kody Hines chipped in with one hit apiece.
Douglass 6, Beckville 5
NACOGDOCHES — The Douglass Indians overcame a four-run first-inning deficit to earned a 6-5 win to earn a Class 2A Region III semifinal playoff series victory over Beckville on Saturday.
Colby Davidson launched a three-run home run to highlight a four-run first inning for Beckville, but Douglass scored twice in the third, once in the fifth and then added three in the top of the seventh.
Aiden Harris and Cason Dodson drove in runs for Beckville.
Beckville won Game 1, 13-0, on Thursday, while Indians took the Game 2 victory, 3-2.
Kennard wins 2
Kennard stormed back from a Game 1 loss to win a pair of games and the series on Saturday against the Leverett's Chapel Lions.
Leverett's Chapel won the opener 6-4, but Kennard came back with 13-10 and 7-3 wins on Saturday in the Class 1A Region III final to advancae to the state tournament.
In the first game of the day on Saturday, LC's Dequincy Brown doubled, singled and drove in a run. Damarion Brown singled twice and drove in a run. Raymond Espinoza had a triple and two RBI. Blane Reeves and Wyatt Ford drove in two runs apiece, and Dylan Harris had an RBI.
In the second game, Harris doubled and drove in two runs. Demarion Brown doubled and tripled, and Carson Ford drove in one run.