Saturday
Whitehouse 10, Tyler 0
WHITEHOUSE — Four Wildcat pitchers combined on a no-hitter to lead Whitehouse to a 10-0 win over Tyler High on Saturday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Michael Dudolski (2 innings, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks), Ethan Stone (2 innings, 1 strikeout, 1 walk), Peyton Blackmon (1.2 innings, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks) and Hayden Hossley (.1 inning) pitched for the Wildcats with Dudolski getting the win.
Extra base hits for the Wildcats were by Colt Eikner (triple), Logan Whitfield (triple) and Erick Hendricks (double). Colin McLemore and Grant Taylor had two singles each with Matt Garcia adding a single.
Whitfield, Garcia and Taylor each had two RBIs with McLemore and Hendricks driving in one run apiece.
Scoring two runs each were Jack Clark, Eikner and Whitfield with one apiece by McLemore, Jackson Conser, Dudolskoi and Garcia.
The Lions (7-11, 0-5) are scheduled to host Huntsville at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Whitehouse (15-4, 4-1) is slated to visit Nacogdoches at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Brook Hill 8, Tyler HEAT 1
BULLARD — Brook Hill scored the first seven runs of the game en route to an 8-1 win over the Tyler HEAT on Saturday.
Grayson Murry was 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Guard.
Murry had two doubles with teammate Finn Kaiyala contributing double and a triple as well. Carson Richards, Cade Chesley, Landon Mattox and Jabin Moore had two singles each with Tanner French and Dylan Malone adding singles.
Chesley had two RBIs with French and Mattow knocking in one run each.
Scoring runs for the Guard were Richards (2), Murry (2), Moore (2), Chesley (1) and Mattox (1).
Four pitchers were on the mound for Brook Hill — Malone (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout), Chesley (4 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks), Andrew Sims (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts) and Moore (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout).
Parker Hardie had a double for the HEAT with singles from Kahne Nolan and Jacob Nash.
Brook Hill is scheduled to visit Dallas Bishop Dunne at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Nacogdoches 5, Lufkin 4
NACOGDOCHES — Dillon Williams and Reid Boyett each had two RBIs to help lift the Nacogdoches Dragons to a 5-4 win over Lufkin on Saturday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Lufkin (15-4-1, 4-1) led 3-0 before the Dragons (16-4, 4-1) rallied for the victory.
Williams had a triple while Boyett, Reid Bowyer and Braden Ballenger each two hits. Blake Goerner and Kaden Koonce each had two hits. Ballenger also had an RBI.
Reid Hensley had three hits for the Panthers (double, 2 singles) and two RBIs with Spencer Alexander and Sam Flores adding two singles each. Coby DeJesus added a double with singles from Hunter Ditsworth and Cameron Jackson.
Scoring the Lufkin runs were DeJesus, Hensley, Flores and Alex Luna.
Boyett pitched all seven innings, allowing 10 hits and four runs (1 earned). He struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Lindale 8, Kilgore 6
KILGORE — The Lindale Eagles rallied from a three-run deficit to score an 8-6 win over Kilgore on Friday in a District 16-4A game.
Kayden McClenny had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to pace the Eagles.
Sam Peterson added two singles with Dylan Segroves adding a double. Aaron Wolfe added a single. Other RBIs were by Bryce Everest, Wolfe, Segroves, Jackson Fugate and Caden Piccoli.
McClenny scored two runs with one each by Wolfe, Triztin Smith, Segroves, Judson Long, Peterson and Piccoli.
Judson Long and Brandon Burckel pitched the final two innings, limiting the Bulldogs to one hit. Burckel hurled the final inning, recording the save. He struck out two.
Donovan Adkins tripled, and Cade Pippen and Dalton McElyea had two RBIs apiece in the loss for Kilgore. McElyea had two hits, and Hunter Pipak and Jake Thompson both drove in runs.
Chapel Hill 15, Big Sandy 3
BIG SANDY — Malcolm Passama had four hits and was the winning pitcher on the mound as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored a 15-3 win over Big Sandy on Saturday.
The Bulldogs scored eight runs in the first inning.
Passama was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
On the mound, Passama went two innings on the mound. He did not allow a hit or a run while striking out four.
Dillon Line had a double with four RBIS and two runs scored for the Bulldogs.
Dillon Tabb, Sean Gentry, Will Parker and Cody Combs each had two hits for Chapel Hill with Nathan Kinney adding a single.
Other RBIs were from Tabb (2), Austin Vega (2), Gentry (1), Parker (1), Aden Johnston (1), and Kameron Griffin (1).
Also scoring runs for CH were Tabb (3), Gentry (2), Parker (2), Combs (1), Johnston (1), Kinney (1) and Vega (1).