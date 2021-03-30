DALLAS — Dylan Malone and Grayson Murry each tossed two-innings of no-hit ball as the Brook Hill Guard defeated Dallas Bishop Dunne 13-0 on Tuesday in a TAPPS District 2 Division II baseball game.
Malone pitched the first two innings, striking out two and walking two. Murry hurled the final two innings, striking out seven.
Tanner French led the Guard at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Cade Chesley had a hit and two RBIs with Colton Carson adding a single.
Other RBIs for Brook Hill were from Carson Richards (2), Murry (1), Jabin Moore (1) and Luke Morris (1).
Scoring runs were Richards (4), Moore (3), Morris (2), Malone (2), Murry (1) and French (1).
The two teams are scheduled to meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday in Bullard.