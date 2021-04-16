ALTO — Carter Pursley belted a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to lift Alto to an 11-8 win over Cushing on Thursday in a District 22-2A baseball game.
Pursley and Isaack Weatherford each had two hits
ALTO — Carter Pursley belted a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to lift Alto to an 11-8 win over Cushing on Thursday in a District 22-2A baseball game.
Pursley and Isaack Weatherford each had two hits
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.