RUSK — Connor Carson and Bryce Jewell combined on a six-hitter to lead the Bullard Panthers to a 9-2 win over Rusk on Saturday in a warmup baseball game.
Carson pitched six innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out three. Jewell pitched the final inning, allowing two hits and a run, along with a strikeout.
Hagen Smith had two hits, including a double, for three RBIs to lead Bullard.
Jewell added a double with singles from Ryley Sharp, Derek Degrate and Chase Randall.
Other Panthers knocking in runs were Jewell, Sharp, Bandon Taylor and David Wilson. Scoring runs were Carson (2), Smith (2), Jewell (1), Gage Wakefield (1), Jachin Salas (1) and Alec Deffenbaugh (1).
JD Thompson had two hits for the Eagles, including a homer. Wade Williams added a double with singles from Mason Cirkel
The Panthers (22-6) face Paris North Lamar in a Class 4A bi-district series next week in Sulphur Springs.
Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is 30 minutes following the first game. If a third game is necessary is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.