Brook Hill 6, McKinney Christian 1
BULLARD — Grayson Murry tossed a complete game to lead Brook Hill past McKinney Christian.
Murry allowed one unearned run with three strikeouts and six hits.
Tanner French led Brook Hill at the plate with two hits. French and Murry each drove in a run.
Brook Hill (13-4) will play McKinney Christian at 4:30 p.m. Friday in McKinney.
Elysian Fields 5, Troup 1
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Ryan Wilkerson struck out eight batters to lead Elysian Fields to a 5-1 win over Troup.
Colby Turner allowed five runs — two runs — on six hits with one strikeout and three walks in four innings. Anthony Salgado pitched two shutout innings with three hits allowed.
Austin Huml and Max Cheney led Troup with two hits each. Dylan Meyer drove in the lone run for the Tigers.
Troup (15-5) will host Elysian Fields at 6 p.m. Friday.