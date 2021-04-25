Brook Hill won its 13th district baseball championship with a 5-1 10-inning victory over Dallas Christian on Thursday in Mesquite.
Finn Kaiyala singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th, the first four runs in the inning.
Grayson Murry began the 10th for BH by reaching when he was hit by pitch.
After two outs, Aidan Mason hit a hot shot back to the pitcher for an infield single and Murry moved to third. Kaiyala singled to right, scoring Murry for a 2-1 lead. Jabin Moore singled to third, advancing Mason to third and Kaiyala to second.
Brook Hill went up 3-1 as Mason scores on an error at third base. Dylan Malone walked to re-load the bases.
Cade Chesley singled to right, driving home Kaiyala and Moore for the 5-1 lead.
Kynan Galreath hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 1-1.
Jabin Moore hurled the final three innings, not allowing a hit while striking out six and walking one. He struck out the side in the bottom of the 10th.
Landon Mattox pitched the first seven innings for the Guard, allowing four hits and one run while striking out five and walking three.
Murry drove in the first run for the Guard, singling to right, scoring Carson Richards, who had singled and stole second.