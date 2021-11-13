KILGORE — When told he was getting the start at running back before Saturday's playoff game, Torrance Burgess was fired up and ready to go.
Burgess totaled 278 yards of offense and scored three touchdowns to spark Tyler Junior College to a 34-31 win over rival Kilgore College in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference semifinal at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
"All season, (Burgess) has been ready," TJC coach Thomas Rocco said. "I am so proud of him and his teammates. They all stepped up today."
The freshman from Pearland started in the place of Azhaun Dingle who missed practice and was late to TJC's walk-through. Burgess rushed for 170 yards on 13 carries, including TD dashes of 49 and 75 yards. His explosive run came when KC had pulled within 27-24. After the kickoff, Burgess brust through the right side and it was off to the races, including hurdling a Ranger at the eight-yard run before hitting the end zone. He had nine catches for 108 yards including a 32-yard TD reception.
TJC (6-4) advances to the championship game, the Apaches' first since 2014, where New Mexico Military Institute awaits. Tyler is seeking its first conference title since 2000.
NMMI scored a 48-0 win over Blinn in the other semifinal on Saturday. The contest will likely be Saturday, Nov. 20 and the site will be the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico. The Broncos are 9-1 and ranked No. 3 in the country. The two clubs met on Oct.16 in New Mexico with the Broncos winning 49-13.
This was the third meeting between KC and TJC this season, including back to back weeks. Last week, Tyler jumped ahead 14-0 before eventually falling 31-21.
But this week, the Apaches trailed 3-0 before reeling off 24-straight points. The Rangers (5-5) fought back, but the TJC took their best shot and stayed ahead.
Kilgore actually should have been ahead by more as a wide open Jordan Moore caught what appeared to be a 61-yard TD pass, but instead the wide receiver from Houston turned around, backing into the end zone. He was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and the TD was taken off the board. KC got the ball at the 16, but the Apache defense held as Tristan Driggers booted a 41-yard field goal.