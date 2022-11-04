Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.