TJC goalkeeper Aidan Leak not only record his second straight clean sheet, but the sophomore had an assist in the Apaches' 2-0 win over Jacksonville College on Saturday in a Region XIV soccer match at Pat Hartley Field.
After a scoreless first half, Leak played a ball to Frederick Heise who scored to put TJC up 1-0 in the 56th minute.
Later, Solomon Soboia found the net after an assist from Luis Flores.
The victory moved the No. 3 Apaches to 7-0 on the season and 6-0 in Region XIV. The Jaguars fall to 2-5 overall and also in conference.
TJC travels to Athens on Wednesday to meet Trinity Valley Community College. The match has a 5 p.m. start. The Jaguars play host to Angelina at 7 p.m. Wednesday.