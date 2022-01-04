The No. 11 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies tangle with the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Tipoff for the Region XIV women's basketball game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The Apache Ladies are 12-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference, while the Lady Jags are 3-5 and 0-2.
Other women's games on tap for Wednesday include: Coastal Bend (2-11, 0-2) at Panola (9-3, 0-2), 4 p.m.; No. 22 Blinn (13-0, 2-0) at Bossier Parish (7-5, 0-2), 5:30 p.m.; and Angelina (11-2, 1-1) at Paris (5-8, 1-1), 5:30 p.m.
The Apache Ladies have a huge game on Saturday, hosting No. 21 Kilgore College (11-2, 2-0) at 2 p.m.
MEN
A doubleheader with the Apaches was scheduled but due to COVID-19 protocols in the Angelina College program, the men's game was postponed. The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 17 in Tyler.
The Apaches' game at Blinn on Monday was also postponed and has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday in Brenham. They will play at Beeville against Coastal Bend on Saturday. A noon start is scheduled.