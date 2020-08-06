1907 — Walter Johnson wins the first of his 417 victories leading the Washington Senators to a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
1983 — Hal Sutton, of Shreveport, Louisiana, overcomes three straight bogeys and edges Jack Nicklaus by one stroke to win the PGA championship.
1999 — Wade Boggs becomes the first player to homer for his 3,000th hit, connecting in rare style with a two-run shot in Tampa Bay’s 15-10 loss to Cleveland.
2004 — Greg Maddux becomes the 22nd pitcher in major league history to reach 300 victories, leading the Chicago Cubs to an 8-4 victory over San Francisco.
2007 — San Francisco’s Barry Bonds hits home run No. 756 to break Hank Aaron’s storied record. Noticeably absent are commissioner Bud Selig and Aaron.
2016 — Ichiro Suzuki triples off the wall for his 3,000th hit in the major leagues.