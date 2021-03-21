A District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys Friday in the waterway next to Fort McNair, seen in background in Washington. Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, a U.S. army base in Washington, D.C., and against the Army’s vice chief of staff, according to two senior U.S. intelligence officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss national security matters. The threats are one reason the Army has been pushing for more security around the base, which sits alongside the bustling Waterfront district of Washington, D.C.