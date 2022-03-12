Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, on Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. The Cleveland Browns have found their No. 1 wide receiver, agreeing to a deal with the Cowboys for Cooper, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Saturday. The Browns will send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams can not complete the swap until the new league year begins next Wednesday.