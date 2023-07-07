WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Andy Murray didn’t know.
As he was asked to dissect his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of Wimbledon — a rollicking five-setter that lasted more than 4 1/2 hours spread over two days before a packed Centre Court filled with thousands of his closest and loudest friends — Murray started answers to question after question at his news conference Friday with some variation of that theme.
It was, likely, a verbal crutch, something used to gather his thoughts before offering a more complete response. It also embodied the uncertainty that seems to surround a former No. 1 player who owns three Grand Slam titles, two at the All England Club, but also is now 36 and with an artificial hip after two operations.
Was it harder to accept this 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 defeat, given both how close it was and all he’s been through? “I don’t know, to be honest,” Murray’s reply began.
Did the match change because it was suspended Thursday at 10:40 p.m., right after he’d taken a two-sets-to-one lead, because rules prevent play after 11 p.m.? “I don’t know, to be honest.”
How frustrating was it that the contest was put on hold for nearly 18 hours? “Well, you never know what would have happened.”
Does the player ahead in that circumstance want to keep playing, while the player trailing prefers to stop? “I don’t know.”
Will he return to Wimbledon next year? “I don’t know.”
This was his second consecutive exit in the second round at the site of three of his greatest triumphs: the 2012 Olympic gold medal and the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon championships. His trophy a decade ago was the first for a British man at the All England Club in singles in 77 years.
Murray has not been past the third round at any major since getting to the 2017 quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
All in all, Friday was rough for the local fans: The other two British men left in the bracket, No. 12 Cam Norrie and wild-card entry Liam Broady, were sent home, too. Norrie was defeated by Chris Eubanks of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3), and Broady lost to No. 26 Denis Shapovalov of Canada 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 7-5.
At night, Novak Djokovic moved into the fourth round as he pursues some more significant numbers — a fifth consecutive title at Wimbledon; an eighth overall there; a 24th from all majors — by making quick work of Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (5). Djokovic trailed 5-3 in the closing tiebreaker before reeling off the last four points.
No. 7 Andrey Rublev and No. 8 Jannik Sinner also both got to the fourth round, while No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev reached the third. The No. 1 woman, Iga Swiatek, made her way into the fourth round — she’s never been further at the All England Club — as did No. 4 Jessica Pegula; No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time champion Petra Kvitova and 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur moved into the third round. But No. 5 Caroline Garcia was a 7-6 (0), 4-6, 7-5 loser against No. 32 Marie Bouzkova.