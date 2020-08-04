At the locally funded social service agency People Attempting To Help, the phones ring constantly, the case managers almost always have 15 people in their queues and volunteers sit sweating in the heat, masks on, waiting for the next car to drive through to get their socially-distanced pantry boxes.
It was a daunting time for Andrea Wilson to take over as executive director, but helping people, she says, is her calling.
“I just felt this need to be involved in the community, helping vulnerable people, so what a place to end up,” Wilson said.
Wilson, who grew up in Tyler as a small child, has always been in the service of working with vulnerable populations. As a middle school teacher, she focused on helping at-risk youth. She volunteered at the Salvation Army and help feed people who were homeless. When she was hired six and a half years ago to be PATH’s program director, it felt like a natural step for her.
“I went out and hired her away from another agency, with the intent that she was going to be, if not my successor, then she was definitely going to be a key part (of PATH) hopefully years to come,” Greg Grubb, the previous executive director, said.
In December 2019, Grub and the other board members decided that Wilson would be the best person to take over after him sometime this year, which would mark eight years in his position as executive director. They were hoping for a smooth transition, but no one expected a global pandemic.
“During COVID-19, the biggest obstacle that we see is really getting to a deeper need than just the food pantry,” Wilson said. “Because many times, people come in and will visit with a caseworker and bigger needs come out that you wouldn't have known about had you not sat down and had that conversation.”
PATH has had to change many of their normal operations; instead of a walk-through pantry that allowed families to choose what they need, now they’ve moved to a drive-thru line. People are no longer allowed to come into the building to look at job postings. People calling for help are often waiting on hold for a long time — or just no longer come at all.
“We called over 800 seniors who normally come here on a regular basis, to reach out to them to let them know, we have a drive-thru, you don't have to get out of your car, we're going to take care of you, and PATH is still open for business,” Wilson said. “And man, that made a big difference.”
This pandemic has shown Wilson that there are some needs that PATH can’t reach yet. But, she says, she has some plans she’s working on to expand PATH’s reach.
“My hope and my dream is to be able to grow PATH,” Wilson said. “I see us moving forward in a bigger, more exciting way. There are so many parts of our population who can't get here to our building — how can we get to them with some of our services? How can we meet the changing needs of our community? I'm excited about what that looks like.”
Wilson’s history with PATH is more than just employment; it’s family. Her mother volunteered at PATH in the 1980s, and Wilson credits her for instilling in her the need to give back to the community.
Even now, her own children have volunteered when they could, making three generations of their family who have worked to serve the community through this organization.
“Whatever we could do to help (we would) because we were so blessed,” Wilson said. “We wanted to give back to the community.“
And PATH does give back to the community — their services reach over 19,000 families a month in Tyler and its surrounding area. They offer services like a food pantry and help to pay for certain medical costs, like dental, vision and prescriptions, as well as utility assistance.
“When people come in here for the very first time, I've watched them out the window,” Wilson said. “Those twenty steps from their car into our front door are really hard. There's a lot of anxiety because they've never done that before, they've never needed help before.”
So PATH tries to make it easier with one key step: building relationships.
“That's one of the things that PATH does well, is to talk one-on-one, spend time one-on-one to give people a voice, let them know that they matter and that we're a safe place,” Wilson said. “We open up so many opportunities.”
PATH also offers rent assistance every two years, but amid the pandemic, they’ve seen requests for this service more than double.
“It doesn't take long for a restaurant worker to lose their paycheck and not be able to make ends meet because they don't make enough that they can have any kind of savings to get them through something like COVID-19,” Wilson said.
PATH tracks their data and has found that 85% of the families they give this assistance to are still housed in the same place by next year, meaning that for many working poor families in Tyler, that one-time assistance can keep them from homelessness.
“The program that is most impactful, in my opinion, is our transitional housing program,” Wilson said.
Homeless families are referred in from the Salvation Army and placed in one of PATH’s 52 affordable housing properties. Then, they are matched with a case manager who coaches them within two to three years into homeownership that they can afford.
“(It’s) fantastic to see that transition happen in a family's life because it doesn't just affect that mom with her kiddos,” Wilson said. “It affects those kiddos because they can see the potential that they can be homeowners too, and to provide that kind of hope to a family is what we do every day.”
PATH can spend up to $9,000 on rent assistance, and $13,000 on utility assistance per month, so to preserve funding and donations, there are some qualifications and guidelines that PATH has to follow when allocating services.
"We need money," Wilson said. "I don't know how to say that, I'm not very good at it."
Wilson says they're also in desperate need for volunteers. It takes 64 people to run PATH weekly, and when the pandemic hit, they lost 95% of their volunteer base. But, Wilson said, if you’re hungry, PATH can take care of you, no matter what.
“She definitely has the same vision (as PATH’s previous leaders), the same heart for people, and is going to be a great addition to this legacy of PATH,” Grubb said. “Her heart naturally fits with PATH’s mission to bring hope and relief and empower people.
Wilson deeply understands the importance of the work PATH does and plans to continue working to expand the services they offer.
“I want to work myself out of a job one day,” Wilson said. “I want to drive through and there be nobody here. Then I’ll know I did my job.”
If you are interested in volunteering for PATH or are in need of their services, call 903-597-PATH.