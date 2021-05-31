Emotional stories of those who died serving the country rang through the air with Taps under the shade of a giant American flag from a Tyler Fire Department ladder truck during the annual Tyler Memorial Day Ceremony at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home’s Tyler Memorial Park.
After decorated veterans and others spoke to a crowd of close to 700, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith reflected on his family and a friend he prayed for during Monday’s event.
“Before I was born, I had six uncles on my mother’s side overseas at World War II at the same time. My dad was an MP guarding a German prison in World War II,” Smith said. “Knowing the sacrifices that they made ... two of my uncles didn’t make it back. It’s an honor to be here to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to thank their families for what they have given us.”
Then Smith talked about Donny Gay Tidwell from Diana who was high school friends with one of his brothers.
Tidwell was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1966 and was assigned to The Ogden Dodgers in Utah where his coach was former Dodger and Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda.
Tidwell, a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher, struck out 101 batters in just 83 innings and won four games. He was on his way up the system toward the major leagues when he decided to enlist.
“He went to Vietnam on Good Friday in 1968. He was killed in the line of duty in Vietnam (April 12, 1969). He had everything going for him, but he volunteered — he wasn’t drafted, he volunteered,” Smith said. “Having a contract with the Dodgers didn’t mean as much to him as serving his country, so that’s what I’m thinking about.”
On a virtual wall website, Gary Pedigo wrote, “Donny was my best friend during my time at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, between April and December of 1967. We were sent to Vietnam together. The last time I saw him was at Long Binh during processing. He was a fine person with a great personality. He was a great athlete. There is no doubt in mind that he would have played with the Dodgers eventually if he had survived the war. I miss him to this day. I am sure the Lord has taken care of him.”
During the ceremony and after, Congressman Louie Gohmert talked about U.S. Army Private First Class Ross Andrew McGinnis from Knox, Pa., who died jumping on a grenade to save his platoon in a combat zone in Iraq on Dec. 4, 2006. Knox’s family received his Medal of Honor from President George W. Bush and Gohmert was in attendance for the ceremony on June 2, 2008.
“Ross threw his body on a grenade to save four others in his platoon, including his platoon sergeant who was from Longview, Sgt. First Class (Cedric) Thomas and (Specialist Sean) Lawson from Tyler. I think about Ross and his sacrifice,” Gohmert said. “At his funeral at Arlington Cemetery, Sgt. Thomas, Lawson and two others (Sgt. Lyle Buehler and Staff Sgt. Ian Newland) who he saved, put their hands on Ross’ remains and thanked God and thanked Ross for saving their lives. That’s Memorial Day, thanking those people who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
Retired U.S. Army Col. Michael Hodge brought smiles and laughs to the crowd with a few military branch jokes. He said he likes humor, but wanted to get serious for his speech.
“I want to refresh your memories on why we are here today. It’s a wonderful day. God gave us this,” Hodge said. “We can enjoy this peaceful moment while we are honoring our fallen veterans who died in service to our country. I need to emphasize service to our country.
“We do it voluntarily and we have since 1776 and we do it world-wide,” Hodge continued. “When you see a veteran, whether they are enlisted or retired, they took an oath.”
Rev. Doug Haning not only served as master of ceremony but led the Pledge of Allegiance, gave welcome remarks and a prayer as well as the closing remarks and benediction. He also excited the crowd for Gohmert’s speech.
“Someone I respect highly as well as pray for daily because he represents not just us, but the state of Texas and our country from those who are trying to destroy it,” Haning said. “You watch him on the news and he will have a debate with somebody and he’s getting after them like a pit bull and I’m like ‘get ‘em Louie, get ‘em!’ Come on show them, just like the Alamo!”
Gohmert explained the acts of war he witnessed when he was in the Army and said it is important who serves as the commander in chief and who are the country leaders. Gohmert talked about the state of affairs in China and past decisions by former President Bill Clinton with North Korea.
“It was a little disturbing to me, to see online yesterday, at our embassies and consulates around the world, below the U.S. flag was flying the BLM (Black Lives Matter) flag,” Gohmert said. “I didn’t go into the military for BLM. Started by Marxists, I’ve seen socialism up close and personal. I spent a summer in the Soviet Union in college. I didn’t want us to ever end up like that yet we have people saying that is the best way to go.
“There was beauty, eloquence and dedication of the late, great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Gohmert continued. “He had a dream that one day in America, we would judge people not by the color of their skin, but the content of their character. And that dream is in jeopardy again.
“One thing I liked about the Army — and there weren’t a lot in the late ’70s to like about the Army — but one thing I loved was race didn’t matter. We were all in it together. It didn’t matter the color of your skin. Not in the Army, not at Ft. Benning. There is something about suffering together that brings people together.”
Gohmert joked about a lack of wisdom and common sense in the country today and one person yelled, “We need Trump back!”
After the ceremony, Gohmert stayed an extra hour to speak to a long line of people who attended.
“People kept coming up, there were so many people here, it was absolutely wonderful. I think people were hungry to get back together and have this unity in remembering those who fought and died for our freedom,” Gohmert said after the ceremony. “It is a time we stop and say thank you to those who served and paid the ultimate price and thank their families who lost a loved one in their lives. And thank God for having so many people who were willing to fight for our freedom.”
Paul Watson performed Farewell on the bagpipes and Dr. Ken Muckelroy and Will and Kate Sharkey performed Taps. The Smith County Sheriff’s Honor Guard posted the colors and did the adorning on the wreath at the memorial. The East Texas Men in Harmony performed the National Anthem, Mansion of the Lord, the Armed Forces Medley and America the Beautiful.