A blue sticker with the Amazon logo is displayed on a buzzer system in the apartment building of Jason Goldberg, chief commerce strategy officer at marketing company Publicis Communications, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Chicago. Amazon is making a push to install a device on buzzer systems in apartment buildings throughout the country that allows its delivery drivers to whip out a phone, tap a button and unlock a building’s front doors whenever they need to leave packages in the lobby instead of the street. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)