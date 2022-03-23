In February, Amazon let their existing members know that the cost of Amazon Prime will go from $12.99 to $14.99. The annual rate is also going up, from $119 to $139. That's a pretty big bump, although the first one they've done since 2018.
But let's face it, it's hard to beat Amazon - even with shipping delays during the worst months of Covid, you could still rely on them to, well, deliver.
No other online shopping website has quite the speed, service, and variety of products.
With the price hike, even with seemingly more content than you could watch or order, you may be asking, "Are the benefits really worth the costs?"
Good news! There are a few crafty ways that you can get free or considerably cheaper Prime benefits - entirely legally!
Membership Has Prime Privileges
But first, a quick review of just what you get as part of Prime membership - even if you don't pay for additional upgrades.
Shipping Costs
With Amazon Prime, you receive free two-day - or faster - shipping on literally millions of items. Without Prime, two-day shipping costs about $10. Place enough orders, and the money really starts to make a difference.
First Reads
Remember when Amazon was a book store? Relive that every month, with one to two free e-books offered to all Prime members.
Prime Video
An Amazon Prime membership also gives you access to Prime Video. Prime Video lets you stream many movies and TV series (including Amazon Originals) for free. You can also rent movies and add other streaming channels for an additional cost.
Photo and Video Storage
Got a lot of pictures on your phone? Amazon Photos is a storage service that can save and share your photos and memories. With Amazon Prime, you can save unlimited photos and get access to 5GB of video and file saving.
Prime Music
With Amazon Prime, you also gain access to Prime Music which lets you listen to over two million songs ad-free. You can upgrade to Prime Music Unlimited, you get access to an additional 8-10 million songs for a fee.
Prime Day
One of the most exciting perks of Amazon Prime is Prime Day. For two days each year Amazon offers exclusive deals and huge discounts to members.
There's also discounts at Whole Foods, Prime Reading and more!
9 Ways to Get a Free (or Cheaper) Amazon Prime Membership
As promised, here are nine ways you can get free (or cheap) Amazon Prime. Some of these methods only last for a little bit, but still… a dollar saved is a dollar earned.
Free Trial
Anybody on the internet can sign up for Amazon's 30-day free trial. All you have to do is:
Go to Amazon.com. Click on "all" on the left-hand side. Scroll down and click on "customer service" or "help." Type in the search bar "free trial." Follow the instructions and prompts that pop-up. When you receive your free trial, you'll have access to all of Amazon Prime's benefits and perks. These include all the ones listed above and more. Of course, if you don't want to continue, don't forget to cancel before Amazon charges your credit card.
Late Package Workaround
This method isn't sure to work, but it's still worth a shot. If you're an Amazon member (Prime or otherwise) and your package arrives late, you can contact Amazon customer support and request them to give you a free month or two of Amazon Prime as compensation.
Usually, Amazon is pretty good about providing refunds and rebates for late packages, but Amazon Prime might be a stretch. How you can improve your odds of getting some free Amazon Prime via this method are:
Be polite and respectful when interacting with customer service. Describe your situation in DETAIL to prove that you aren't trying to scam them and that you're telling the truth. Talk about how you've been an Amazon customer for a long time and that this late package really inconvenienced you. You might even mention how you considered switching to other services because of this incident. Be persistent with requesting compensation. In sales, they always say that you should ask five times before giving up (the same number of letters in the word "S A L E S"). Follow these tips, and even if customer service doesn't compensate you with an Amazon Prime membership, you're likely to receive at least a gift card or refund for your order.
Amazon Prime Student
If you're currently a college or university student, you qualify for six months of free Amazon Prime. You'll get the free shipping perk, and most other ones, but may not have access to Kindle Owners' Lending Library.
Afterwards, if you decide to convert to full membership it'll only cost you half the price of a regular Amazon Prime membership.
5. Amazon Household
If you have a family member who has an Amazon Prime account, you can ask them to share it through Amazon Household. Amazon Household basically links different Amazon accounts to one Prime account and lets you share certain benefits.
Metro by T-Mobile Phone Plan
If you sign up for Metro by T-Mobile's Unlimited Phone Plan, you also get access to free Amazon Prime. Technically, it's not "free" because you're paying for phone service, but if you're already paying for your phone and realize that $60/month is cheaper (and gets you more features), switching over isn't really an expensive addition.
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
With an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, you won't get free Amazon Prime, but you WILL save money on all your Amazon purchases.
If you use this card, you'll receive a welcome bonus of $100 that you can spend on Amazon items PLUS 5% back on all Amazon purchases… that's not bad! On top of that, you'll also receive 1-2% back on various everyday purchases and up to 10% back on select Amazon items.
Though it's not free Amazon Prime, with 5% back, you can earn back your membership fee with a few purchases a month.