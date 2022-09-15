Alto
Buy Now

The Alto Yellowjackets registered their 600th win in program history on Friday. Alto defeated San Augustine 22-8 at Cam'Ron Matthews Field in Alto.

 Alto ISD/Courtesy

With its 22-8 win over San Augustine last week, Alto registered the 600th win in program history.

The Yellowjackets are the 81st program in Texas High School Football History to reach the magic mark, according to Joe Lee Smith, who operates the TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com website.

Highland Park still leads all high schools with 867 wins. Rounding out the top 10 are Amarillo (809), Mart  (808), Temple  (795), Plano (776), Refugio (764), Brownwood (760), Longview (758), Cuero (753) and Cameron Yoe (743).

Other area teams with 600-plus wins are: 11, Corsicana (734); 12, Tyler (728); 13, Gilmer (727); 15, Lufkin (719); 25, Groveton (670); 28, Carthage (665); 34, Jasper (658); 36, Texas High (654); 43, Daingerfield (639); 55, Marshall (623); and 73, Crockett (605).

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.