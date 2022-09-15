With its 22-8 win over San Augustine last week, Alto registered the 600th win in program history.
The Yellowjackets are the 81st program in Texas High School Football History to reach the magic mark, according to Joe Lee Smith, who operates the TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com website.
Highland Park still leads all high schools with 867 wins. Rounding out the top 10 are Amarillo (809), Mart (808), Temple (795), Plano (776), Refugio (764), Brownwood (760), Longview (758), Cuero (753) and Cameron Yoe (743).
Other area teams with 600-plus wins are: 11, Corsicana (734); 12, Tyler (728); 13, Gilmer (727); 15, Lufkin (719); 25, Groveton (670); 28, Carthage (665); 34, Jasper (658); 36, Texas High (654); 43, Daingerfield (639); 55, Marshall (623); and 73, Crockett (605).