DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso’s words were as bold as his home runs.
“I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” the New York Mets first baseman proclaimed after winning his second straight Home Run Derby. “Being able to showcase that and put on a fun display on for the fans is truly a dream come true for me.”
Alonso danced to the title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field.
He hit 74 total home runs and beat Mancini 23-22 in the final round Monday, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles.
Alonso earned $1 million — more than his $676,775 salary.
Mancini, who returned this season from cancer treatment, was the sentimental favorite, while Alonso was the most animated of the eight sluggers as the longball competition returned after a one-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mancini knocked out Colorado’s Trevor Story 13-12 in the second round, hitting second and advancing with a drive to center.
Soto thrilled the crowd of 49,048 with a 520-foot homer, the longest derby drive in the Statcast era, topping 513 feet the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge in 2017 at Miami.
Ohtani started slowly but forced two rounds of tiebreakers with Soto before losing 31-28 in the second round.
They were tied 22-all after regulation and 28 apiece following the first tiebreaker. Soto homered on all three swings of the next tiebreak, and Ohtani grounded out on his first swing.
Mancini won the first round 24-23 over Oakland’s Matt Olson, who hit a deep foul on his final swing.
Story defeated Texas’ Joey Gallo 20-19 when Gallo popped out on his last swing.