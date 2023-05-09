A survivor of the Allen shooting is recovering from surgery to remove bullet fragments and is expected to survive.
Irvin Walker II was in his car looking for a parking spot Saturday when the gunman opened fire, striking Walker twice — once in the chest, near his heart, and once in his right shoulder, his family wrote on a GoFundme page.
On Monday, Walker came out of surgery singing, his family said.
“Thankfully and by the grace of GOD — he is in stable condition and expected to survive,” they wrote.
According to news reports, Walker is a native of Lafayette, La.
Walker’s family said he is expected to have a long recovery, and the GoFundMe has raised more than $44,000.
Initial hospitalization alone can cost up to $32,000, the family noted, citing the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. For patients with complications, the costs of treatment and recovery can cost much more than that.
Eight people were killed and seven wounded Saturday afternoon when the gunman, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, opened fire at the crowded Allen outlet mall. A nearby police officer, responding to an unrelated call, shot and killed Garcia.
A spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare, which is treating victims at three trauma facilities, said the victims it received ranged in age from 5 to 61.
As of Tuesday morning, one patient is in critical condition, one is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two are in good condition, according to Medical City. It was unclear what hospital the final patient was being treated at or what their condition was.
