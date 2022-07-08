Four Bullard standouts, along with two other players from District 16-4A, earned first-team honors on the 2022 

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher:  Anistyn Foster, Bullard

 Second base: Callie Bailey, Bullard

Shortstop: Kylei Griffin, Chapel Hill

Outfield: Kaylee Paul, Bullard; Berlyn Grossman, Bullard;  

 

DP/DH/Flex: Darby Woodrum, Lindale

First base: Reagan Williamson, Liberty

Second base: Brinly Watkins, Big Spring

Shortstop: Kendall Daniel, Liberty

Third base: Addison Hooker, Bullard

On the Class 6A team, Tyler Legacy shortstop Maddie Flanery earned honorable mention.

In Class 5A, Sulphur Springs pitcher Crimson Bryant earned first-team honors.

  Hallsville's Mallory Pyle was voted to the first-team outfield. Marshall's Tierrani Johnson was voted the top designated player/designated hitter/flex.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Reagan Rios, Longview

DP/DH/Flex: Madison Jones, Longview

Third team

Second base: Akyshia Cottrell, Lufkin

Outfield: Ella Cross, Mount Pleasant

HONORABLE MENTION

Catcher: Ryleigh Mills, Lufkin;

Second base: Sara Houston, Hallsville;  

Utility: Makayla Menchue, Hallsville;    

 
 

