Four Bullard standouts, along with two other players from District 16-4A, earned first-team honors on the 2022
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Anistyn Foster, Bullard
Second base: Callie Bailey, Bullard
Shortstop: Kylei Griffin, Chapel Hill
Outfield: Kaylee Paul, Bullard; Berlyn Grossman, Bullard;
DP/DH/Flex: Darby Woodrum, Lindale
First base: Reagan Williamson, Liberty
Second base: Brinly Watkins, Big Spring
Shortstop: Kendall Daniel, Liberty
Third base: Addison Hooker, Bullard
On the Class 6A team, Tyler Legacy shortstop Maddie Flanery earned honorable mention.
In Class 5A, Sulphur Springs pitcher Crimson Bryant earned first-team honors.
Hallsville's Mallory Pyle was voted to the first-team outfield. Marshall's Tierrani Johnson was voted the top designated player/designated hitter/flex.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Reagan Rios, Longview;
DP/DH/Flex: Madison Jones, Longview
Third team
Second base: Akyshia Cottrell, Lufkin
Outfield: Ella Cross, Mount Pleasant;
HONORABLE MENTION
Catcher: Ryleigh Mills, Lufkin;
Second base: Sara Houston, Hallsville;
Utility: Makayla Menchue, Hallsville;