OVERTON — The All Saints Lady Trojans finished unbeaten in the Overton Volleyball Tournament, capturing the championship.
Team members include Abbey Johnson, Gianna Cinti, Olivia Goedeke, Kennedy Wood, Audrey Davis, Lauren Davis, Carcyn Ervin and Abigail Hahn. Amanda Dimon is the coach of the Lady Trojans.
On Thursday, All Saints downed Longview Christian (2-0), Longview Trinity Christian (2-0) and Tyler HEAT (2-0).
The Lady Trojans followed with wins over Leverett's Chapel (2-0) and host Overton (2-1) on Saturday.
All Saints is slated to host Troup on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym. First matches are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.