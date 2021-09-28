ALL SAINTS (1-2, 0-1) VS. ARLINGTON GRACE PREP (4-0, 2-0)
When/Where:1:30 p.m. Saturday, Grace Prep Field, Arlington
Notable
All Saints: LB/RB Cameron Reid ... LB/RB Cayden Mitcham … QB/FS Will Morgan … OL/DL Dustyn Rose ... P Ethan Fanous ... PK George Sfeir
Arlington Grace Prep: QB/FS Jaylon Talton ... RB/OLB Alex St. Julien ... WR/DB Kaleb Mathis ... OLB/RB Reid Turner
Did you know: Trojans Coach Drew Starnes said Grace Prep is the best team in Division III District 2. "They are very well coached and talented at every position on offense and defense. I believe they are not only the team to beat in our district but in the state in our division." ... The district is considered one of the toughest in TAPPS. "Every game in our district is a very tough test each week," Starnes said. "(Arlington) Pantego and Grace Prep are two of the top five teams in our division in the state of Texas and (Dallas) Covenant is not far behind them." ... The Trojans' captains are Mitcham, Morgan and Rose.
Last Week: Dallas Covenant 41, All Saints 2; Arlington Grace Prep 62, Bishop Gorman 0
Up next: All Saints at Waco Reicher, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; Arlington Grace Prep at Dallas Shelton, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15