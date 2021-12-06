All Saints senior Isabella Boulter earned first-team honors and teammates Katherine Moore and Kennedy Wood shared Freshmen of the Year honors on the TAPPS 4A District 2 Volleyball team, the league's coaches announced.
Moore and Wood also earned second team honors.
Lady Trojan honorable mention players were sophomores Carcyn Ervin and Olivia Goedeke.
Bishop Gorman honorable mention were freshman Katherine Cleofe and junior Elizabeth Coan.
---
Co-MVP:
Madison McDonald - 12th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
Maya Kelly - 10th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington
Co-Freshman of the Year
Katherine Moore - 9th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler
Kennedy Wood - 9th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler
Blocker of the Year
Lacy Young - 11th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington
Defensive Player of the Year
Carlie Harder - 12th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
Offensive Player of the Year
Ashlyn Turner - 11th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
Setter of the Year
Abigail McDonald -10th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
FIRST TEAM
Lily Barnett - 10th grade - The Covenant School-Dallas
Isabella Boulter - 12th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler
Carlie Harder - 12th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
Maya Kelly - 10th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington
Abigail McDonald - 10th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
Madison McDonald - 12th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
Savanna Stevens - 10th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington
Ashlyn Turner - 11th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
Rebecca Turner - 12th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington
Emma Webb - 11th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
Davis Lauren Whitehead - 12th grade - The Covenant School-Dallas
Lacy Young - 11th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington
SECOND TEAM
Eve Anderson - 10th grade - The Covenant School-Dallas
Natalie Rogers-Dunlap - 12th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington
Ashley Hearon - 11th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington
Sarah Hill - 12th grade - The Covenant School-Dallas
Kennedy Kemp - 10th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
Abigail Kunasek - 12th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington
Katherine Moore - 9th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler
Isabella Phan - 11th grade - Shelton School-Dallas
Sydney Pirtle - 11th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
Aniya Wipperfurth - 11th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
Kaya Wong - 10th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington
Kennedy Wood - 9th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler
HONORABLE MENTION
Lisette Butler - 10th grade - The Covenant School-Dallas
Katherine Cleofe - 9th grade - Bishop Gorman Catholic School-Tyler
Elizabeth Coan - 11th grade - Bishop Gorman Catholic School-Tyler
Lily DeVasher - 10th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington
Carcyn Ervin - 10th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler
Olivia Goedeke - 10th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler
Monica Herrera - 12th grade - Bishop Gorman Catholic School-Tyler
Lauren Ladd - 10th grade - Shelton School-Dallas
Madison Livingston - 10th grade - Shelton School-Dallas
Jenna McClendon - 11th grade - The Covenant School-Dallas
Madison Morgan - 9th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington
Jessica Roberts - 10th grade - Shelton School-Dallas