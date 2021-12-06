All Saints senior Isabella Boulter earned first-team honors and teammates Katherine Moore and Kennedy Wood shared Freshmen of the Year honors on the TAPPS 4A District 2 Volleyball team, the league's coaches announced.

Moore and Wood also earned second team honors.

Lady Trojan honorable mention players were sophomores Carcyn Ervin and Olivia Goedeke.

Bishop Gorman honorable mention were freshman Katherine Cleofe and junior Elizabeth Coan.

---

Co-MVP:

Madison McDonald - 12th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

Maya Kelly - 10th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington

Co-Freshman of the Year

Katherine Moore - 9th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler

Kennedy Wood - 9th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler

Blocker of the Year

Lacy Young - 11th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington

Defensive Player of the Year

Carlie Harder - 12th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

Offensive Player of the Year

Ashlyn Turner - 11th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

Setter of the Year

Abigail McDonald -10th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

FIRST TEAM

Lily Barnett - 10th grade - The Covenant School-Dallas

Isabella Boulter - 12th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler

Carlie Harder - 12th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

Maya Kelly - 10th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington

Abigail McDonald - 10th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

Madison McDonald - 12th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

Savanna Stevens - 10th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington

Ashlyn Turner - 11th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

Rebecca Turner - 12th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington

Emma Webb - 11th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

Davis Lauren Whitehead - 12th grade - The Covenant School-Dallas

Lacy Young - 11th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington

SECOND TEAM

Eve Anderson - 10th grade - The Covenant School-Dallas

Natalie Rogers-Dunlap - 12th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington

Ashley Hearon - 11th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington

Sarah Hill - 12th grade - The Covenant School-Dallas

Kennedy Kemp - 10th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

Abigail Kunasek - 12th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington

Katherine Moore - 9th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler

Isabella Phan - 11th grade - Shelton School-Dallas

Sydney Pirtle - 11th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

Aniya Wipperfurth - 11th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

Kaya Wong - 10th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington

Kennedy Wood - 9th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler

HONORABLE MENTION

Lisette Butler - 10th grade - The Covenant School-Dallas

Katherine Cleofe - 9th grade - Bishop Gorman Catholic School-Tyler

Elizabeth Coan - 11th grade - Bishop Gorman Catholic School-Tyler

Lily DeVasher - 10th grade - Grace Prep Academy-Arlington

Carcyn Ervin - 10th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler

Olivia Goedeke - 10th grade - All Saints Episcopal School-Tyler

Monica Herrera - 12th grade - Bishop Gorman Catholic School-Tyler

Lauren Ladd - 10th grade - Shelton School-Dallas

Madison Livingston - 10th grade - Shelton School-Dallas

Jenna McClendon - 11th grade - The Covenant School-Dallas

Madison Morgan - 9th grade - Pantego Christian Academy-Arlington

Jessica Roberts - 10th grade - Shelton School-Dallas

 
 

