Tyler All Saints Episcopal School Trojans
COACH: Drew Starnes (4th year, 15-23)
DISTRICT: TAPPS Division III/IV District 2
STADIUM: Melbourne Field, 2695 S.SW Loop 323, Tyler, Texas 75701 (Capacity: 1,628; year opened: 2007)
2019 RESULT: 6-4
RETURNING LETTERMEN/STARTERS: 13/17 (9 Offensive, 8 Defensive)
OFFENSE: Modified Flexbone
OFFENSIVE NOTABLES: QB Nick Davis, Sr. ... OT Thomas Goughnor, Sr. ... WR Cayden Mitcham, Jr. ... RB Will Morgan, Jr. ... C Jake Lewis, Jr. ... WR Patrick Hallmark, Sr. ... TE Reid Williams, Sr.
DEFENSE: 3-4
DEFENSIVE NOTABLES: FS Cayden Mitcham, Jr. ... LB Will Morgan, Jr. ... LB Dustyn Rose, Jr. ... LB Harrison Williams, Sr. ... DL Parker Bracken, Sr. ... DL Logan Haley, Sr. ... LB Cameron Reid
2019 OUTLOOK: The Trojans look to build off very strong senior and junior classes this season and begin to develop a very promising incoming freshman class. All Saints lost to graduation some very key players at receiver, secondary and on special teams but will look to some young talent to step up at those positions. Entering the 2020 season Trojan Coach Drew Starnes feels All Saints will have very good team chemistry and will look to rally around their strong defense and running game to carry their through the new district. ... The Trojans played in an independent schedule the last two years and really came on last year to post a 6-4 record. ... Other teams in their district include: Tyler Bishop Gorman, Arlington Grace Prep, Arlington Pantego Christian, Dallas Covenant, Dallas First Baptist, Dallas Shelton and Waco Reicher. ... Nick Davis is expected to take over at quarterback after last year's starter Cor'Drell Radway transferred.
DID YOU KNOW?: The Trojans had a five-game winning streak en route to a 6-4 record. The six wins tied a school record. ... Nick Davis rushed for 363 yards and scored six touchdowns. ... Cayden Mitcham led the Trojans with 71 tackles a year ago. ... All Saints Episcopal School is an independent school for students Age 3 through the 12th grade. ... Eddie Francis is the Director of Athletics ... 1976: The school was formed and originally named St. Andrews Episcopal School. Early in 1976, All Saints Episcopal Day School was incorporated as a legal entity. An independent school board was formed, and the school year began with an enrollment of 118 students and 11 faculty members. ... 1991 - 1992: The Board of Trustees approved an orderly expansion of All Saints by adding ninth grade in the fall of 1993 and an additional grade each year until the Upper School program was complete. ... 1997 was the first graduating class with 12 students.