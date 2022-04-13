All Saints golfers Sidney Robertson and Connor Carver captured medalist honors on Monday in the TAPPS District 2-4 Golf Tournament at Twin Creeks Golf Course in Allen.
Robertson, a sophomore and defending state champion, shot a 67 to take top honors in the girls tournament.
Carver, a freshman, carded a 69 to win the boys tournament.
Also, the Trojans team finished third in the boys tourney with a 329. Joining Carver on the team are Matthew Dampf, Jackson Hill, Aiden O'Leary and Jack Seidel.
The All Saints linksters now advance to the TAPPS 4A North Regional that is scheduled for April 25 at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.