The All Saints Trojans, the 2021 state tennis champions, began the road back to defending their title by capturing the TAPPS District 2-4A Tennis Tournament on Monday at the Brookshire Courts on the All Saints Episcopal School campus in Tyler.
The Lady Trojans won the girls crown, followed by Dallas Covenant and Dallas Shelton.
The Trojans won the boys title, followed by Dallas Shelton and Arlington Grace Prep.
The top finishers in each draw advance to the TAPPS State Tennis Tournament on April 4-5 in Waco.
Earning district titles from All Saints were Lauren Kiblinger (girls singles), Caroline Twaddell-Millie McGehee (girls doubles), Nathan Kiblinger (boys singles) and James Moore-Cullen Walker (boys doubles).
District runners-up were — Girls Singles: Anna Myers, Dallas Covenant; Girls Doubles: Lauren Davis-Ashley Bloch, All Saints; Boys Singles: Mason Adcock, All Saints; and Boys Doubles: Rex Davis-Jess Chisholm, All Saints.
Winning the bronze were — Girls Singles: Amalie Bender, Bishop Gorman; Girls Doubles: Sienna Flynn-Georgia Klinefelter, Dallas Covenant; Boys Singles: Ford Myers, Dallas Shelton; and Boys Doubles: Ben Staneart-Will Mittig, Arlington Grace Prep.
Taking fourth were — Girls Singles: Jesi Roberts, Dallas Shelton; Girls Doubles: Gloria Patterson-Aislyn Reynolds, Arlington Grace Prep; Boys Singles: Hunter Michaelis, Dallas Shelton; and Boys Doubles: Brian Lackey-River Evans, Dallas Shelton.